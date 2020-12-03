Australian Family Finds Koala Hanging Out on Their Christmas Tree: WATCH

A family in South Australia came home to find a koala hanging out on their Christmas tree. Their dog was first to discover the koala, which was quietly clinging to the decorated, artificial tree. The family, who thought it was a stuffed animal toy at first, figured that it must have wandered in an open door and been in the house for more than three hours, The Guardian reported. The koala was later released into a more familiar kind of tree.

Said the family’s daughter Taylah: “It was pretty tangled up in the lights. It was a fake tree and very old but she still tried eating the leaves off it … I saw her munch down on some but she stopped when she realised it was plastic.

The koala, named Daphne, also became a TikTok star thanks to Taylah.