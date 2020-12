Mike Pence made his best tough guy face at a celebration of the anniversary of the United States Space Force on Friday when he announced the name for the service members serving in the newly-created division of the U.S. military.

Said Pence, with emphasis: “We just returned from the Oval Office and so it is my honor, on behalf of the President of the United States, to announce that henceforth, the men and women of the United States Space Force will be known as guardians.”

Members of the Space Force will be known as “guardians”, says VP Mike Pence.



Wait, is this an announcement that the US has guardians of the galaxy??? pic.twitter.com/LEfpOM4pL9 December 18, 2020