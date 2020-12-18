Justin Timberlake, ‘The Apprentice’, John Foley, Cher, Jeremy Bulloch, Chaz Bono, Eric Garcetti, Denver Riggleman: HOT LINKS

VIRGINIA. Republican panel censures Rep. Denver Riggleman, R-Va, for officiating gay wedding: “The Appomattox County Republican Committee cited a list of issues Saturday for the outgoing Republican’s censure in a lengthy resolution. Among the reasons were that Riggleman officiated a wedding last summer for two male campaign aides he described as “friends,” a decision that angered many Republicans in his district.”

MICHIGAN. Hand tally of votes in Antrim County puts conspiracy theories to rest: “An audit conducted Thursday of the votes cast in the November presidential election in Antrim County, the heart of a conspiracy theory about Dominion Voting Systems, affirmed the outcome with a net gain of 12 votes for Republican President Donald Trump, out of 15,962 votes cast, officials said.”

JOHN FOLEY. The CEO of Peloton says he drinks enough water every morning when he wakes up to make himself want to throw up.

OPEN THE RESTAURANTS. Real Housewives of New York‘s Ramona Singer, Leah McSweeney, and Countess Luann attend protest against indoor dining ban.

RIP. Star Wars Boba Fett actor Jeremy Bulloch.

ERIC GARCETTI. L.A. mayor says he turned down job in Biden administration: “Garcetti, a Democrat who has been mentioned as a possible candidate for Secretary of Transportation in a Biden administration, said that with infections, hospitalizations and deaths spiraling in America’s second-largest city he felt he needed to stay on as mayor.”

CHER. On Chaz Bono’s transition: It was very unlike me to, in the beginning, have a problem with Chaz being gay, and it disappeared like that. Then we talked about (whether Bono was) transgender for many years. And (he) would say, ‘No, I don’t want to (transition). And then he went and said, ‘OK, I want to do this.’ But it wasn’t easy. I remember calling, and the old (voicemail) message … was on the phone, and that was very difficult. But you don’t really lose them. They just are in a different shape.”

ON THE RAG. This week on the gay magazines…

NO. Trump floats idea of rebooting The Apprentice: “As he begins his final weeks in office, amid a winter surge in coronavirus deaths, President Donald Trump has mentioned to confidants that he’s thinking about resurrecting The Apprentice or The Celebrity Apprentice reality TV show, two people with direct knowledge of the situation, and another person close to the president, tell The Daily Beast.”

TEASER OF THE DAY. Shadow and Bone.

TRAILER OF THE DAY. Palmer.

FRIDAY FLASH. Pedro Ribeiro.