Bet You Didn’t Bet on Trump Being 2020’s ‘Most Admired Man’ Among Americans

Can we get a recount?

Gallup reports: “Americans are most likely to name President Donald Trump and Michelle Obama as most admired man and woman in 2020. Trump tied former President Barack Obama for the honor last year but edged out his predecessor this year. Trump’s first-place finish ends a 12-year run as most admired man for Obama, tied with Dwight Eisenhower for the most ever. Meanwhile, Michelle Obama ranks as most admired woman for the third year in a row. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is second.”

Gallup explained how the math works — Dems split the vote: “[Trump’s] dominant performance among Republicans, contrasted with Democrats splitting their choices among multiple public figures, pushes him to the top of the 2020 most admired man list.”

Check out the full poll HERE.