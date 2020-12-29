San Francisco’s Iconic Twin Peaks Tavern Pleads for Funds Amid COVID Pandemic: ‘Without an Immediate Infusion Our Doors Will Close for Good’

Twin Peaks Tavern / GoFundMe

Twin Peaks Tavern, a landmark gay bar in the heart of San Francisco’s Castro district, has launched a GoFundMe campaign and says it is struggling to stay afloat, like so many other businesses, amid the COVID pandemic.

Write the bar’s owners and staff: “In any other year, a holiday stroll through the Castro would include a visit to the incredible Nutcracker display at the Twin Peaks. This year, our windows are once again darkened due to the second lockdown in our city, and we are taking every precaution to make sure our customers and employees stay safe and healthy through 2021 and into 2022. Unfortunately, the cost of remaining closed is taking a strenuous toll, and without an immediate infusion of funds, our doors will close for good. It might feel easier for us to just give up. However, as the owners of this profoundly beloved historic landmark, we feel an obligation to fight for the place that means so much to so many. We are asking you to reach into your pockets and give anything you can to save what is simply an irreplaceable institution in San Francisco. “

Check out their GoFundMe campaign here.