Nurse Investigated After Alleged Gay Sex Encounter with COVID-19 Patient in Hospital Bathroom

A male nurse is under investigation after a COVID-19 patient revealed on Twitter that he had sex with the health care worker in a hospital bathroom, sharing a photo of the nurse’s PPE (personal protective equipment) littering the floor of the Wisma Atlet Emergency Hospital in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Bukti screenshoot chat kedua pelaku pic.twitter.com/D7DuLgoehi — Oby Mahendra (@MahendraOby) December 25, 2020

Indonesia Expat reports: “The Regional Military Command, as the manager of the Integrated Joint Task Command for the operation of Wisma Atlet Emergency Hospital, immediately conducted a search. The identities of the nurse and patient have been discovered and both admitted to sexual interaction. The Regional Military Command immediately arrested and secured them both, then immediately asked to do a PCR swab test before being handed over to the police. ‘The health worker is negative, while the patient is still positive,’ said Herwin. However, only the nurse was handed over to the Central Jakarta Police for further legal proceedings, since the patient is still positive COVID-19 and needs to undergo isolation at Wisma Atlet Emergency Hospital.”

“It is true that there has been a suspected incident of a same-sex relationship between a health worker and a COVID-19 patient at the Wisma Atlet Emergency Hospital, said a spokesperson for the Indonesian National Nurses Association. “Our response from the Indonesian National Nurses Association is that the alleged nurse must follow legal processing.”