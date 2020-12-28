‘New York Post’ Scorches ‘Insane’ Trump in Editorial: ‘You Lost … It’s Time to End This Dark Charade … Sidney Powell is Crazy Person, Michael Flynn’s Behavior is Treasonous’

Donald Trump’s favorite newspaper, the New York Post, blasted the president in an editorial, telling him to move on from his efforts to push an “undemocratic coup” and focus on the Georgia Senate runoffs for the sake of his party.

Wrote the Post, in part: “On Jan. 5, two runoff races in Georgia will determine which party will control the Senate — whether Joe Biden will have a rubber stamp or a much-needed check on his agenda. Unfortunately, you’re obsessed with the next day, Jan. 6, when Congress will, in a pro forma action, certify the Electoral College vote. You have tweeted that, as long as Republicans have ‘courage,’ they can overturn the results and give you four more years in office. In other words, you’re cheering for an undemocratic coup.”

“Sidney Powell is a crazy person. Michael Flynn suggesting martial law is tantamount to treason,” the paper’s editorial board continued. I”t is shameful. We understand, Mr. President, that you’re angry that you lost. But to continue down this road is ruinous. We offer this as a newspaper that endorsed you, that supported you: If you want to cement your influence, even set the stage for a future return, you must channel your fury into something more productive.”

Read the full op-ed HERE.