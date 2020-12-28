Jake Tapper Says Kayleigh McEnany ‘Lies The Way Most People Breathe’ and She Responds by Spitting Lies: WATCH

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany did not appreciate CNN’s Jake Tapper telling fellow CNN host Brian Stelter that he never booked her on the show because she “lies the way that, you know, most people breathe.”

McEnany spat back with a bunch of lies, of course: “This is a therapy session for a broken network, and @jaketapper is lazy enough to participate by lobbing baseless personal attacks, with ZERO evidence. Jake’s real problem: I do not leak. I do not lie. But I DO call out the lies of the media (i.e. CNN Russia collusion hoax!)”

All you do is lie so wtf are you talking about pic.twitter.com/mRHlwYIx6z December 27, 2020

And it didn’t go well for McEnany on Twitter:

This should be your theme song, Kayleigh McEnemy of the People: LIAR LIAR by Debbie Harry! https://t.co/Mk7XyXsenf December 27, 2020

Here is @PressSec Kayleigh "I will never lie to you" McEnany telling yet another one of her numerous lies. pic.twitter.com/XBWhg2YxoX — Paul 👻 (@pablo_honey1) December 27, 2020

The difference between your relentless lying, Kayleigh – as well as your relentless lawbreaking (See, Hatch Act) – is that, unlike your boss, you are no unbalanced enough to think you're telling the truth. You are the worst, most dishonest press secretary in American history. — Kurt "Masks Save Lives" Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) December 27, 2020

Kayleigh McEnany will forever be known as Trump’s #LiarForHire. pic.twitter.com/j3m18QSKlC — Gailen David (@gailendavid) December 27, 2020

Why is Kayleigh trashing Jake Tapper? He’s only stating the obvious.



Get her going at#lLyingKayleigh https://t.co/sUGDhC2yJm — Jacques (@JacquesMoss2) December 27, 2020