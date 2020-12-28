Jake Tapper Says Kayleigh McEnany ‘Lies The Way Most People Breathe’ and She Responds by Spitting Lies: WATCH

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany did not appreciate CNN’s Jake Tapper telling fellow CNN host Brian Stelter that he never booked her on the show because she “lies the way that, you know, most people breathe.”
McEnany spat back with a bunch of lies, of course: “This is a therapy session for a broken network, and @jaketapper is lazy enough to participate by lobbing baseless personal attacks, with ZERO evidence. Jake’s real problem: I do not leak. I do not lie. But I DO call out the lies of the media (i.e. CNN Russia collusion hoax!)”
And it didn’t go well for McEnany on Twitter: