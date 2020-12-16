Palm Beach Community Sends Demand Letter to Trumps: Don’t Move Here

The community of Palm Beach, Florida surrounding Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort sent him a demand letter telling him not to move there after his presidency.

The Washington Post reports: “That message was formally delivered Tuesday morning in a demand letter delivered to the town of Palm Beach and also addressed to the U.S. Secret Service asserting that Trump lost his legal right to live at Mar-a-Lago because of an agreement he signed in the early 1990s when he converted the storied estate from his private residence to a private club.”

The letter, written on behalf of the DeMoss family, which “runs an international missionary foundation” according to the paper, goes on to threaten the Trumps with “an embarrassing situation” should they be forced to leave.