SCOTUS Rejects Attempt by Pennsylvania GOP to Overturn Presidential Election Results

The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected an attempt by Pennsylvania Republicans, led by Trump ally Rep. Mike Kelly, to overturn the results of the presidential election.

NPR reports: “The lawsuit was brought by Republican Rep. Mike Kelly, who argued a 2019 state law authorizing universal mail-in voting is unconstitutional and that all ballots cast by mail in the general election in Pennsylvania should be thrown out. … Kelly, along with several others, filed the lawsuit on Nov. 21 and requested Pennsylvania either reject the over 2.5 million ballots that were cast by mail or allow state lawmakers to select presidential electors. Republicans control Pennsylvania’s state legislature. The state Supreme Court unanimously dismissed the lawsuit on Nov. 28, saying the GOP had waited too long to challenge the law.”

The Washington Post reports: “The court’s brief order provided no reasoning, nor did it note any dissenting votes. It was the first request to delay or overturn the results of the presidential election to reach the court.”