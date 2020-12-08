Luke Evans Says He Ever Tried to Hide the Fact He is Gay

Actor Luke Evans said he never hid the fact that he was gay in a new interview in Attitude magazine’s ‘Man of the Year’ issue.

Said Evans: “[My sexual orientation] was the last thing I had, because everything else I’ve given to the world. My career was public, I was photographed, and all that stuff. My personal life just became the last thing that I had. Also, what was strange was that when people did find out that I was gay, there was a lot of articles and stuff written saying that I was hiding it, and I wasn’t.”

“I just wanted to get online and I wanted to pick up the phone and say, ‘Do you realize I left home at 16 because I was gay?'” Evans continued. “I went into the world as a kid, because I had to. I am proud and happy, and I’ve lived a very big life that I’m super happy with. And I’ve never been ashamed. And now all of a sudden I was being treated in this way and it was a scary moment because I was, like, oh God, this is horrible. This is not true. None of this is true.”

“I just try and be authentic, because this is who I am,” Evans added. “I am this person. I’m not creating another image so that I can portray one to you.”