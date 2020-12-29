Michael Cohen Goes Viral After Shouting Out Prison Pals ‘Tony Meatballs’ and ‘Big Minty’ — WATCH

Former Trump “fixer” Michael Cohen trended on social media after an interview he gave MSNBC’s Ari Melber in which he advocated for inmates rights. It wasn’t Cohen’s cause which took the interview viral, but the names of his buddies.

Said Cohen: “Now, I did the mandamus because I made a promise to guys back at Otisville, like my buddies Tony Meatballs and Big Minty, that I wasn’t going to stop once I got out, once I was put back on home confinement.”

The Hill reports: “Cohen was referring to a lawsuit he filed last week claiming he had earned early release to home confinement under the First STEP Act, Trump’s signature criminal justice reform bill. Cohen in 2018 pleaded guilty to nine counts including tax evasion and fraud and was sentenced to three years in federal prison, serving time at Otisville Correctional Facility in upstate New York.”

Cohen also told Melber that he would have received a pardon from Trump if he hadn’t spoken out.

“I think it’s like, make it rain …. He’s taking political favors and money, by people, for the sole purpose of giving them pardons. … I think that Trump has just taken over the entire country. He wants to run it the same way that he ran the Trump Organization. As if he owns the company. As if he owns the United States of America.”