Federal Judge Reverses Purge of 4,000 Biden-Leaning Georgia Voters Ahead of Senate Runoff Elections

U.S. District Judge Leslie Abrams Gardner, the sister of former gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, ordered the reversal of the purge of more than 4,000 voters from Georgia’s voter rolls ahead of the January 6 U.S. Senate runoff elections there between Republican David Perdue and Democrat Jon Ossoff (above) and Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican Kelly Loeffler.

Politico reports: “The bulk of the registrations that the counties sought to rescind, more than 4,000, were in Muscogee County, which Biden won handily in November. An additional 150 were from Ben Hill County, which Trump won by a wide margin. The suit, brought by national Democratic Party attorney Marc Elias’ group Democracy Forward, followed an effort to challenge the lengthy roster of voters simply because their registrations appeared to match U.S. Postal Service change-of address records.”

More than 27 percent of Georgia’s registered voters have already cast a vote in the runoff.