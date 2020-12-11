Trump Rages After Report Bill Barr Kept Hunter Biden Investigations Quiet So as Not to Interfere with Election

Donald Trump raged on Twitter Thursday night after the Wall Street Journal reported that “Attorney General William Barr has known about a disparate set of investigations involving Hunter Biden’s business and financial dealings since at least this spring, a person familiar with the matter said, and worked to avoid their public disclosure during the heated election campaign.”

Why didn’t the Fake News Media, the FBI and the DOJ report the Biden matter BEFORE the Election. Oh well, it’s OK, we won the Election anyway – 75,000,000 VOTES!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 11, 2020

The Hill adds: “A person familiar with the matter told the newspaper that Barr has avoided providing information on the probes to congressional Republicans, but did not offer further details. … The president-elect is not suspected of wrongdoing and has not been implicated in either investigation, according to the newspaper. Barr was aware of both probes before spring of this year, according to the Journal.”

The Daily Beast adds: “President Trump and his allies have been pressuring Barr to look into Hunter Biden’s affairs for months, using him as a proxy to attack his father. The Wall Street Journal’s source says the investigation into the younger Biden began in 2018. In a statement released on Wednesday, Joe Biden said he was, ‘proud of his son, who has fought through difficult challenges, including the vicious personal attacks of recent months, only to emerge stronger.'”