Pete Buttigieg a ‘Leading Contender’ for Transportation Secretary: REPORT

Former South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg is “a leading contender” for Biden’s cabinet as Secretary of Transportation, according to sources who spoke to CNN.

CNN reports: “The possible nomination would vault the 2020 Democratic presidential candidate into the federal government, getting the former South Bend, Indiana, mayor what many Democrats see as needed experience should he want to run for president again. Discussions about the transportation job are fluid and ongoing. … Buttigieg would also be the first LGBTQ candidate nominated to Biden’s administration and, should he be confirmed, the first LGBTQ Cabinet secretary to be approved by the Senate.”

Previous reports have said Buttigieg was under consideration for ambassador to China, or Secretary of Commerce, though UN Ambassador was said to be the post Mayor Pete wanted.