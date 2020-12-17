Trump Has Told Advisers That He Will Refuse to Leave White House on Inauguration Day: REPORT

Six weeks later, Donald Trump is “devolving further into denial” and “is steadfastly refusing to acknowledge that he lost” the election, and has gone so far as to threaten not to leave on January 20.

CNN reports: “In his moments of deepest denial, Trump has told some advisers that he will refuse to leave the White House on Inauguration Day, only to be walked down from that ledge. The possibility has alarmed some aides, but few believe Trump will actually follow through. ‘He’s throwing a f***ing temper tantrum,’ an adviser said. ‘He’s going to leave. He’s just lashing out.’ The White House declined to comment for this report.”