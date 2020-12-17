Kathy Griffin Drags Gay Son of NFL Legend Herschel Walker After Finger-Wagging Rant Claiming Trump Won Election: WATCH

Christian Walker, the former champion cheerleader and gay son of NFL legend and Heisman winner Herschel Walker who led a Gays for Trump march in West Hollywood in October, posted a delusional video this week (below) claiming that Trump won the election.

“Christian has gained a massive following on social media for being a ‘Free-Speech Radicalist.’ He gained attention after Herschel declared his support for Trump and spoke at the Democratic National Convention,” the Netline reports. “Christian [also had] quite a successful cheerleading career. In 2016, he led the Spirit of Texas Royalty to 1st place at the World Championship of All-Star Cheerleading.”

“This isn’t over yet. That boisterous nasty spirit … that braggadocious spirit thinking you’ve won. I would take it down,” Walker lectured liberals in the video this week, wagging his finger.

Comic Kathy Griffin shouted out to fellow gay icons in response to Walker’s rant: “Me calling Gaga, Bette and Beyoncé… ‘Ladies, how could we let this happen? HOW?'”

