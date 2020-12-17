Ellen DeGeneres Says COVID Gave Her ‘Excruciating’ Back Pain: WATCH

Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, who announced she was positive for COVID-19 a week ago, gave followers an update on her condition Wednesday, and offered her thoughts on an unusual symptom: back pain.

Said DeGeneres in a video posted to social media: “Just saying thank you to all the well wishers out there. I’m feeling 100 per cent, I feel really good. One thing that they don’t tell you is you get, somehow, excruciating back pain. Didn’t know that that was a symptom, but I talked to some other people – back pain. Who knew? How come? Back pain. Bad.”