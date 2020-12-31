Trump Ditching NYE at Mar-a-Lago, Returning to DC Angry at Pence and Obsessed with January 6 Plan to Overturn Election

Donald Trump is returning to the White House rather than stay at Mar-a-Lago for a New Year’s Eve party, CNN reports: “Over the course of his stay in Florida, Trump has been single-mindedly focused on the election results and the upcoming certification process in Congress, set for January 6. … He has been in an irritated mood during most of the trip and fumed about everything from the election outcome to first lady Melania Trump’s renovations to his private quarters.”

Trump has also reportedly been miffed over Mike Pence not doing more to help him overturn the election results.

CNN adds: “Trump has told people recently that Pence isn’t doing enough to fight for him as his presidency ends, and has recently taken an interest in Pence’s traditional role during the certification. As president of the Senate, Pence presides over the proceedings.Sources say Trump, before his vacation, brought the matter up to the vice president and has been “confused” as to why Pence can’t overturn the results of the election on January 6. Pence and White House aides have tried to explain to him that his role is more of a formality and he cannot unilaterally reject the Electoral College votes.”