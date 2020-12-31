FBI Investigating After Wisconsin Health Worker ‘Intentionally’ Ruins 500 Doses of COVID Vaccine

500 doses of Moderna vaccine that were ruined this week at Aurora Medical Center in Grafton, Wisconsin due to “human error” were actually destroyed intentionally by a now-fired medical center staffer the hospital reported.

WDJT reports on the incident which took place about 20 miles north of Milwaukee: “Grafton Police say the incident is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Food and Drug Administration and the police department. A now former employee at the Aurora Medical Center in Grafton ‘intentionally removed’ 57 vials of a COVID-19 vaccine from refrigeration earlier this week, forcing the clinic to discard nearly 500 doses.”

The Aurora Medical Center released a statement: “We continue to believe that vaccination is our way out of the pandemic. We are more than disappointed that this individual’s actions will result in a delay of more than 500 people receiving their vaccine. This was a violation of our core values…”