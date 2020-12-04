Trump Considering Pardons for at Least 20 People But Worried it Might Make Him Look Guilty

Trump is considering pardons for at least 20 of his associates, family members, and friends, but is worried “these pardons would look like an admission of guilt.”

Politico reports: “GOP senators said Trump would be stepping on political landmines if he grants clemency to his family and associates, even as they noted presidents have broad pardon authority. Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), a Trump ally and a former state attorney general, acknowledged that such a move by the president would be unprecedented. … [Trump]is hesitant to pardon any of them, particularly Giuliani, because it may appear that members of his inner circle are criminals, said one of the three people, who spoke to Trump this week.”

The “evolving” list includes Rudy, Donald Jr., Eric, Ivanka, Jared, and himself.