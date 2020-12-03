Carly Rae Jepsen, Staten Island, David Perdue, Erika Jayne, Jim Parsons, COVID Hackers, Carole Baskin, Dan Levy: HOT LINKS

NEW RECORD. America hits one-day record of 2,670 COVID deaths on Wednesday.

PAST PRESIDENTS. Obama, Bush, and Clinton promise to receive COVID vaccine publicly. “The three most recent former presidents hope an awareness campaign to promote confidence in its safety and effectiveness would be a powerful message as American public health officials try to convince the public to take the vaccine.”

GEORGIA. Obama to campaign virtually on Friday for Democratic candidates in U.S. Senate runoff: “The event comes in advance of a Dec. 7 voter registration deadline in the state for those who want to participate in the twin runoff elections on Jan. 5 that will determine which party controls the U.S. Senate.”

DAVID PERDUE. New details emerge in Georgia senator’s insider trading allegations re: Pfizer: “Though the Pfizer purchase has been reported previously, the events surrounding it have not: One week after those stock purchases, the company publicly announced it would be developing a coronavirus vaccine. Although the Justice Department eventually cleared Perdue of insider trading, this synchronicity raises new questions about what the senator knew and when.”

GET US OUT OF THIS THING. Fauci to meet with Biden’s COVID team…

BIG CAT RESCUE. Tiger nearly rips employee’s arm off at Carole Baskin’s Big Cat Animal Rescue. “Carole and Howard Baskin tell TMZ … one of their longtime volunteers, a woman named Candy Couser, stuck her hand into the enclosure of Kimba the tiger, to open the door for feeding time … and Kimba bit into her hand and started thrashing.”

SAN FRANCISCO. Couple who tested positive for COVID arrested after boarding flight: “The couple, Wesley Moribe and Courtney Peterson, knew they had tested positive when they boarded a United Airlines flight from San Francisco to Lihue, Coco Zickos, a spokeswoman for Kauai police, said Wednesday. San Francisco International Airport officials had instructed them to isolate and not to travel, Zickos said.”

TOTALLY DESTRUCTIVE. Newt Gingrich comes for pro-Trump attorneys Sidney Powell and Lin Wood.

Lin Wood and Sidney Powell are totally destructive. Every Georgia conservative who cares about America MUST vote in the runoff. Their dont vote strategy will cripple America — Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) December 3, 2020

DAN LEVY. Dad has always supported me as a gay man.

SHOULDA WOULDA COULDA. Jim Parsons might have been on The Office if fate had allowed it.

REAL HOUSEFRAUD OF BEVERLY HILLS? Erika Jayne and husband Tom Girardi are accused of embezzling funds meant for plane crash victims and filing for divorce to cover it up.

STATEN ISLAND. COVIDiots show up en masse (and unmasked) to support bar owner. “Hundreds of people stood shoulder-to-shoulder with American flags and political signs, demonstrating in front of New York City Sheriff’s officers who were guarding the front door of Mac’s Public House, which is owned by Keith McAlarney.”

A large group of demonstrators gathered outside the Staten Island bar that was shut down by sheriff's deputies for violating COVID restrictions. https://t.co/Je3VnUKtMm pic.twitter.com/WsXjdHXPSA — ABC News (@ABC) December 3, 2020

CYBERATTACKS. Hackers attacking COVID vaccine rollout: “Both the IBM researchers and the department’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency said the attacks appear intended to steal the network credentials of corporate executives and officials at global organizations involved in the refrigeration process necessary to protect vaccine doses, or what the industry calls the cold chain.”

