Tucker Carlson Calls Transgender Children an ‘Epidemic,’ Treatment for Gender Dysphoria ‘Grotesque,’ Accuses Parents of Abuse: WATCH

Tucker Carlson is back on the attack against transgender people, airing a lengthy, disgusting segment on Thursday slamming the HBO documentary Transhood.

Said Carlson, introducing a clip of a young transgender kid and her mother: “What we’re about to show you is so disturbing it would have qualified as a crime not so long ago. It shows a four-year-old child named Phoenix and his mother at a Unitarian church service. The mother brings Phoenix to the altar to tell the congregation—again, Phoenix is four years old—now identifies as a girl.”

Writing for the Daily Beast, Dawn Ennis disputed Carlson’s horror: “At that age, children do know the difference between boys and girls, and what we are. Trans kids do, too, and all we ask is that parents listen to those trans kids. I am living proof. I was four when I asked my mother why she thought I was a boy. Even though she told me she knew that I’d be a girl for all the months she carried me, even though I was telling her who I was, she didn’t believe me then, or when I came out to her when I was 49.”

Carlson went on: “Across the country, many small children are being given puberty blockers and irreversibly damaging their bodies. Of course some of them later regret it. It’s grotesque. If you say that out loud, you’re punished. Target will ban your book. You’ll have trouble getting a job. This isn’t just one parent abusing a child on TV. This is a nationwide epidemic and everyone is too embarrassed to mention it. … Joe Biden has announced that biological men should be allowed access to women’s locker rooms in public schools across the country….”

Ennis again: “The reason doctors prescribe them to children is specifically because they are not harmful, and totally reversible, and put puberty on pause so that a child expressing gender dysphoria doesn’t see it worsen as secondary sexual characteristics develop. Many a late transitioner, myself included, wishes they could have had this option. I also wondered that since gender dysphoria is an actual medical diagnosis and puberty blockers are recognized as a legitimate treatment for that medical condition, does Carlson also oppose treating bronchitis, diabetes, celiac disease, urinary tract infections and cancer in children?”

But truth doesn’t stop Carlson from spewing his hate.

Carlson then hosted guest Matt Walsh to attack trans kids and drag queens at library story hours.

Walsh’s argument: “Children literally cannot differentiate between fact and fiction, reality and fantasy. I have a four-year-old who thinks he’s a stegosaurus, I’m not going to take him to Jurassic Park.”