LGBTQ-Owned Fashion Label Donates $1000 to NAACP After ‘Disgust’ at Seeing Proud Boys Wearing its Kilts in D.C.

The LGBTQ-owned fashion label Verillas made a $1000 donation to the NAACP after seeing a group of Proud Boys, the racist-far right group favored by Donald Trump, wearing $750 worth of its kilts at a violent pro-Trump protest in D.C. over the weekend.

Tweeted Verillas: “Disgusted to see members of ‘Proud Boys’ a fascist terrorist org wearing our products. We’re LGBTQIA+ owned, operated, designed and lived. We’re against everything they stand for. I see $750 of our gear in the picture – I just gave $1000 to the NAACP to redirect hate to love.”

In September, fashion label Fred Perry said it would stop selling the black and yellow collared shirt that has become the adopted uniform of the extremists.

Wrote the fashion label: “Fred Perry does not support and is in no way affiliated with the Proud Boys. It is incredibly frustrating that this group has appropriated our Black/Yellow/Yellow twin tipped shirt and subverted our Laurel Wreath to their own ends.”