Mitch McConnell Finally Acknowledges Biden is ‘President-Elect’

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has finally acknowledged Joe Biden’s win in the 2020 presidential election.

Said McConnell: “As of this this morning, our country has officially a President-elect and a Vice President-elect… The Electoral College has spoken. .. Today, I want to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden.”

Top Senate Republicans only in recent days began admitting Trump’s loss, The Week reported: “Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) did Monday, as did the No. 4 Senate Republican, Roy Blunt (R-Mo.), who chairs the inaugural committee, and the No. 5 Republican, Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa). (The third-ranking Senate Republican, John Barrasso of Wyoming, said asking about Biden’s status was a ‘gotcha question’ but suggested Biden has effectively been president-elect since Trump signed off on the transition process three weeks ago.)”