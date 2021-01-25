Bipartisan Calls Grow for 25th Amendment Removal of Trump from Office

A growing number of lawmakers are calling for Congress and Trump’s cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove the president from office following the U.S. Capitol insurrection on Wednesday.

The quickest and most effective way—it can be done today—to remove this president from office would be for the Vice President to immediately invoke the 25th amendment.



If the Vice President and the Cabinet refuse to stand up, Congress must reconvene to impeach President Trump. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) January 7, 2021

Senator Chuck Schumer became the highest-ranking Democrat to call for Trump’s removal in a statement Thursday morning: “What happened at the U.S. Capitol yesterday was an insurrection against the United States, incited by President Trump. This president must not hold office one day longer. The quickest and most effective way—it can be done today—to remove this president from office would be for the Vice President to immediately invoke the 25th amendment. If the Vice President and the Cabinet refuse to stand up, Congress must reconvene to impeach President Trump.”

GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) also threw his support behind the idea.

It’s with a heavy heart I am calling for the sake of our Democracy that the 25th Amendment be invoked. My statement: pic.twitter.com/yVyQrYcjuD January 7, 2021

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA):

I am demanding the immediate removal of President Trump from office. My full statement on yesterday’s events: pic.twitter.com/xASQr6k3uW — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) January 7, 2021

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has called for Trump’s impeachment and removal.

I don’t make a statement like this lightly: Two weeks is too long for Donald Trump to remain in office, where he can continue to incite more untold violence.



Read my full statement calling on Congress to impeach and remove @realDonaldTrump: pic.twitter.com/DJ1KpyV1Z5 — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) January 6, 2021

Former Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe also invoked the 25th.

Donald Trump has incited terrorists to bring death to our nation’s Capitol. Vice President Mike Pence must immediately invoke the 25th Amendment and remove Trump from office before more Americans are harmed. pic.twitter.com/7stocVeQqj — Terry McAuliffe (@TerryMcAuliffe) January 6, 2021

And Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) has filed articles of impeachment:

Articles of Impeachment for introduction, so proud of everyone co-leading this effort with us.



We need to move quickly to remove this President from office. pic.twitter.com/vbZtA7g6fc — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 7, 2021

The Hill reports: “A source confirmed to The Hill on Wednesday night that administration officials have started discussing the possibility of invoking the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office, an extraordinary step that would require a majority of Cabinet officials plus Vice President Pence to declare to Congress that Trump is unable to fulfill his duties as president.”

CNN adds: “Some Cabinet members are holding preliminary discussions about invoking the 25th Amendment, a well-placed GOP source told CNN Wednesday night. The discussions are ongoing but it’s unclear if there will be enough Cabinet members to result in Trump’s removal. The conversations have reached Capitol Hill where some senators have been made aware of the discussions, the source said.”