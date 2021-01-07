Stephen Colbert, Joe Scarborough, White House Resignations, Ivanka’s Patriots, RuPaul, Justin Laevens: HOT LINKS

OUTTA HERE. Trump staffers resigning after Capitol insurrection: “Mick Mulvaney’s departure from the Trump administration follows the exodus of former White House communications director Stephanie Grisham, former White House social secretary Rickie Niceta, White House deputy press secretary Sarah Matthews, and Deputy National Security Adviser Matt Pottinger. Multiple reports indicate that others are strongly considering their own leave-taking, and Mulvaney said he ‘wouldn’t be surprised’ to see that in the aftermath of the violence at the Capitol Building.”

PATRIOTS? Ivanka Trump deletes Twitter post referring to Capitol insurrection terrorists as “patriots.”

‘THE KIDS HAVE A DIFFERENT IDEA’ RuPaul talks trans inclusion in Drag Race.

WHAT A PAIR. No, Kanye West is not dating make-up guru and YouTuber Jeffree Star.

INDONESIA. Gay policeman loses bid for reinstatement: “Tri Teguh Pujianto, a 31-year-old former police brigadier, was fired in 2018 after 10 years in the job, after police from a different town apprehended he and his partner on Valentine’s Day when they were saying their goodbyes at his partner’s workplace.”

JUSTIN LAEVENS. Belgian pro cyclist comes out as gay: “I had been thinking about it for two years. It was a big step,” Laevens said. “My parents were very positive about it. I was especially afraid of the reactions of bigger riders or teams, that they would look at me differently, but I don’t think that’s the case.”

NO FLY LIST. Flight Attendants Union wants pro-Trump rioters banned from flying: “The unions’ comments came after at least two on-board disruptions on Washington D.C.-bound flights, including a Delta Air Lines flight carrying Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah, during which some passengers chanted ‘traitor.’ Delta said it was aware of the incident and that “our crew quickly engaged and resolved the issue.” A spokeswoman for the senator didn’t comment.” American Airlines bans alcohol on DC-bound flights….

JOE SCARBOROUGH. Arrest Trump and Giuliani now. “Are we a nation of laws? Are we a nation of one man? That’s insurrection against the United States of America and if Donald Trump Jr., Rudy Giuliani and Donald Trump are not arrested today for insurrection and taken to jail and booked — and if the Capitol Hill police do not go through every video and look at the face of every person that invaded our Capitol and if they are not arrested and brought to justice today — then we are no longer a nation of laws and we only tell people they can do this again.”

Joe Scarborough calls for the immediate arrest of Trump, Giuliani and Trump Jr. for insurrection against the United States pic.twitter.com/4z5CPjATwQ — John Kruzel (@johnkruzel) January 7, 2021

INSURRECTION RANT OF THE DAY. Stephen Colbert. “Have you had enough? After five years of coddling this president’s fascist rhetoric, guess whose followers want to burn down the Reichstag? Today, the U.S. Capitol was overrun for the first time since 1814. And a woman died. Who could have seen this coming? Everyone! Even dummies like me.”

