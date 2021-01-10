Arnold Schwarzenegger Compares U.S. Capitol Insurrection to Early Days of Nazi Germany in Viral Video: WATCH

Former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger went viral on Sunday after posting a video comparing the U.S. Capitol insurrection to the 1938 “Kristallnacht” attack by Nazis against Jewish property and businesses. The clip has nearly 20 million views.

Said Schwarzenegger: “I grew up in Austria. I’m very aware of Kristallnacht, or the Night of Broken Glass. It was a night of rampage against the Jews carried out in 1938 by the Nazi equivalent of the Proud Boys. … The broken glass was in the windows of the United States Capitol. But the mob did not just shatter the windows of the Capitol, they shattered the ideas we took for granted. They didn’t just break down the doors of the building that housed American democracy, they trampled the very principles on which our country was founded.”