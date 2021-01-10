GOP Senator Pat Toomey Says Trump Should Resign in Wake of Capitol Siege: WATCH

Asked if he agrees with Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) that Donald Trump should resign from the presidency after inciting the siege on the U.S. Capitol, Senator Pat Toomey (R-PA) told Jake Tapper, “Yeah, I do.”
“I think at this point with just a few days left, it’s the best path forward, the best way to get this person in the rearview mirror for us,” added Toomey. “That could happen immediately. I ‘m not optimistic it will but I do think that would be the best way forward.”
Toomey also claimed that Trump’s behavior after the election was “wildly different” than his behavior before it.
Toomey on Saturday told FOX News: “I do think the president committed impeachable offenses. … I’m not sure it’s desirable to attempt to force him out, what, a day or two or three prior to the day on which he’s going to be finished anyway. So I’m not clear that’s the best path forward.”