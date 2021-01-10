GOP Senator Pat Toomey Says Trump Should Resign in Wake of Capitol Siege: WATCH

Asked if he agrees with Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) that Donald Trump should resign from the presidency after inciting the siege on the U.S. Capitol, Senator Pat Toomey (R-PA) told Jake Tapper, “Yeah, I do.”

“I think at this point with just a few days left, it’s the best path forward, the best way to get this person in the rearview mirror for us,” added Toomey. “That could happen immediately. I ‘m not optimistic it will but I do think that would be the best way forward.”

Republican Sen. Pat Toomey says he thinks Trump should resign pic.twitter.com/RmCbCJWrD3 January 10, 2021

Toomey also claimed that Trump’s behavior after the election was “wildly different” than his behavior before it.

Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA): “I don't think there's any doubt at all, there's none in my mind, that the president’s behavior after the election was wildly different than his behavior before.”



(Wait, was it? What?) pic.twitter.com/g6xECWA4uF January 10, 2021

Toomey, literally minutes before having to shelter in place: pic.twitter.com/h9ZdPmTgqY — Brent Ruswick (@BrentRuswick) January 10, 2021

Toomey on Saturday told FOX News: “I do think the president committed impeachable offenses. … I’m not sure it’s desirable to attempt to force him out, what, a day or two or three prior to the day on which he’s going to be finished anyway. So I’m not clear that’s the best path forward.”