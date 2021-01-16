Bill Maher Shoots Down Kellyanne Conway’s Defense of Trump’s Legacy, That Many Folks Are Better Off: ‘A Lot of Them Are Dead!’ — WATCH

Bill Maher welcomed Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway for a good-bye interview and it was clear from the beginning that she hasn’t changed her tune on dear Donald.

“So how do you look back now, four years later? Anything go wrong? Just asking,” asked Maher to gales of laughter from the audience.

“A lot went right,” Conway replied. .”Last week notwithstanding, because last week was vulgar. There is no place for violence and vandalism. I wish the president had spoken with the people earlier to get them the hell out of there. … I did get through to him [on January 6]. I’d said to the person standing next to them, ‘Please add my name to the chorus of people just saying, ‘you have to tell them to get out. I don’t know what they’re doing, why they’re there, but tell them to get out.'”

Maher explained that the reason the insurrectionists were there was because Trump never conceded the election.

“Well I did a long time ago,” Conway shot back. “I think the real disappointment for people like me is that the last two months, let’s just say from November 6 to January 6, weren’t spent mostly talking about the accomplishments, reviewing the accomplishments. He built the greatest economy we’ve had.

“He built it? It was pretty much built,” Maher protested. “It was doing very well when he took over, do you agree with that?”

“C’mon Bill,” replied Conway. “It did even better.”

Conway then spewed out a bunch of claims and alternative facts like “he rebuilt the military,” which inspired guffaws from Maher.

“It wasn’t like the military needed rebuilding.”

Maher then suggested we look at lessons like “we shouldn’t humor crazy people when they’re in power, because wasn’t the humoring of him part of the problem here? He thinks he won the election so everybody humored him.”

“I didn’t,” Conway spat back. Conway then continued to defend him saying that he hasn’t been focused on the election but on his legacy. “I’m always going to defend the fact that there were a lot of people in this country who felt the system didn’t work for them and they wanted somebody out of politics to be a true disruptor and turn the tables upside down, to break some glass and guess what?”

“Break some glass,” Maher muttered.

“I mean, you can’t deny that many people are better off,” Conway argued.

“Well, they’re not better off now!” Maher replied. “A lot of them are dead.”

Watch the full interview in the top video (unofficial, might be removed). The second video is the second part of the interview only.