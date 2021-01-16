Married Lincoln Project Co-Founder John Weaver Admits Sending Sexually Inappropriate Texts to Male Job Applicants, Says He’s Gay

John Weaver, married (to a woman) Lincoln Project cofounder and Republican operative, admitted to inappropriate sexting with men and came out as gay in a statement released on Friday.

Axios reports: “During the past week, several men have alleged on social media that Weaver sent them unsolicited and sexually suggestive messages, sometimes coupled with offers of employment or political advancement.”

Said Weaver in a statement: “For too long I have tried to live a life that wasn’t completely true, where I cleaved off an important part of myself in order to maintain what I thought was happiness and normalcy in the other part. I was lying to myself, to my family who gave me nothing but unconditional love, and to others, causing a great deal of pain to all.”

“The truth is that I’m gay,” Weaver added. “And that I have a wife and two kids who I love. My inability to reconcile those two truths has led to this agonizing place.”

“To the men I made uncomfortable through my messages that I viewed as consensual mutual conversations at the time: I am truly sorry,” Weaver continued. “They were inappropriate and it was because of my failings that this discomfort was brought on you.”

Read the full statement at Axios.

A story about Weaver’s inappropriate conduct was published this week in The American Conservative.

I am calling on the Lincoln Project to launch a full investigation into allegations of sexual harassment leveled against John Weaver, one of the organization's co-founders. Please read my letter to @ProjectLincoln below. https://t.co/EnD6rMXsyh pic.twitter.com/Fim8d6Hqtn — Garrett Herrin (@GarrettHerrin) January 12, 2021