Son of Homophobic Nigerian Politician Comes Out as ‘Gay AF’ on Instagram

Bolu Okupe, a personal trainer living in Paris and the son of homophobic Nigerian politician Doyin Okupe, came out as “Gay AF” on social media this week, sharing a post in which he holds the Pride flag aloft and wears a matching pair of shorts.

The Guardian reports that “[Doyin] Okupe served in the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo and President Goodluck Jonathan when the anti-same-sex marriage bill was signed into law in January 7, 2014.”

Doyin Okupe responded to his son’s coming out in a Facebook post: “For me I look beyond the surface or the physical. Here I see a major spiritual challenge. But I know as my God liveth, this whole saga will end up in Praise to the Almighty Jehova who I serve day and night.”

“I have been aware of this his new orientation for a while now,” Doyin Okupe continued. “He (Bolu) knows that as a Christian and a witness for Christ (an evangelist), I am vehemently opposed to homosexuality as it runs contrary to the avowed precepts of my Christian faith.