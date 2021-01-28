‘Chucky’ Attacks Maskless NYC Subway Rider in Viral Video: WATCH

As if navigating the commute during a pandemic wasn’t difficult enough. A viral video of slasher movie icon “Chucky” that trended this week has been revealed to be a “social experiment” by Brooklyn filmmaker Rodrigo Valencia and a couple of actors. In the video, “Chucky” is seen sitting on a subway before attacking a woman who isn’t wearing a mask.

The Daily Dot reports: “Miguel (the actor who played Chucky) told the Daily Dot that the prank was a ‘social experiment’ and that the point was to see how people would react to a woman being attacked by ‘Chucky’ on the subway. ‘As expected, no one helped. Instead, they decided to record,’ Miguel said. The video went viral on Instagram and Reddit after it was posted on Tuesday. Some of the captions implied that the woman was attacked because she wasn’t wearing a mask. ‘We chose for Sara not to wear a mask to see if that would affect people helping her out in this situation,’ Miguel said.”