Dominion Voting Systems Unleashes $1.5 Billion Kraken Lawsuit on Pro-Trump Lawyer Sidney Powell Over Election Lies

Dominion Voting Systems has filed a massive lawsuit against pro-Trump lawyer and conspiracy theorist Sidney Powell over her egregious lies involving 2020 election fraud and their voting machines.

The Washington Post reports: “Dominion Voting Systems on Friday filed a defamation lawsuit against lawyer Sidney Powell, demanding more than $1.3 billion in damages for havoc it says Powell has caused by spreading ‘wild’ and ‘demonstrably false’ allegations, including that Dominion played a central role in a fantastical scheme to steal the 2020 election from President Trump. For weeks, Powell has claimed that Dominion was established with communist money in Venezuela to enable ballot-stuffing and other vote manipulation, and that those abilities were harnessed to rig the election for former vice president Joe Biden.”

NEW: Dominion's libel & slander suit vs. Sidney Powell has been formally filed in DC federal court. The case has been docketed and is awaiting the processing of pleadings. pic.twitter.com/dnz7QR5ggf January 8, 2021