‘Karen’ Who Assaulted Black Teen Over iPhone at NYC Hotel Arrested in L.A.

A white woman who assaulted a black teen at NYC’s Arlo hotel last week after accusing the teen, who was a guest at the hotel and the son of Grammy-winning jazz musician Keyon Harrold, of stealing her iPhone, has been arrested in Los Angeles.

TMZ reports: “Law enforcement sources tell us Miya went anything but peacefully. We’re told officers attempted to pull her over 3 blocks from home, but she refused. Once in her driveway, officers had to physically pull Miya out of her car and in the process, she attempted to slam the door on a deputies leg, we’re told she will likely face additional charges of resisting arrest. Ponsetto is being held without bail as she’ll be extradited to NYC.”

The NY Post reported last week that Ponsetto has a prior rap sheet: “Miya Ponsetto, 22, whom NYPD sources identified to The Post as the woman caught on camera falsely accusing Keyon Harrold Jr., was arrested in Beverly Hills for public intoxication on Feb. 28, the Daily Mail reported, citing police reports and court records. … And on May 28, she was collared for drunken driving near Calabasas, a city in Los Angeles County where Kim Kardashian owns a sprawling estate, the Daily Mail said. … Ponsetto also was named in a civil case involving an eviction for nonpayment in August 2019, the outlet reported, citing court records.”

Rather than take Harrold’s side, the hotel believed the woman and asked the teen to produce the phone. Spoiler alert: the woman’s phone was later found by an Uber driver in a car she had taken.

Wrote Harrold in a caption accompanying a video which showed part of the encounter: “I am furious!!! We see this crap happening all the time, but it hits different when it hits home!!! I typically try to keep things positive, but nothing about this video is positive.”