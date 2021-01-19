Giuliani Bashed Provisional Ballots in 2020 Election While Casting One of His Own

Rudy Giuliani, who ranted (falsely) that provisional ballots were responsible for massive amounts of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election, voted by provisional ballot in that election.

CNN’s Kfile reports: “Giuliani, the former mayor of New York City, voted in Manhattan by an affidavit ballot, also known as a provisional ballot, after his name did not appear on the voter rolls when he showed up to vote. According to records obtained by CNN’s KFile, Giuliani’s registration was moved to his Long Island home in August and his registration in New York City was purged in September. Giuliani told CNN he did not know why his registration was moved to his Long Island home in August and contested that he changed his registration at all. Giuliani swore in an affidavit oath that he was registered to vote in the Manhattan district and cast his ballot there. A New York City Board of Elections official told CNN the vote would count, citing a provision in the state’s election law.”