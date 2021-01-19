200,000 Flags Take Place of Americans on National Mall Ahead of Biden-Harris Inauguration: WATCH

A display of nearly 200,000 American flags has been installed on the National Mall ahead of the Biden-Harris inauguration on Wednesday, representing those who cannot travel to D.C. to be there in person due to the recent violence at the U.S. Capitol and the COVID pandemic.

Wrote the PIC: “At a time when Americans cannot gather together in person for the inauguration, the PIC will install an extensive public art display on the National Mall that will include approximately 191,500 U.S. flags of varying sizes, including flags representing every state and territory, and 56 pillars of light. This Field of Flags, which will cover the National Mall up to 13th Street, will represent the American people who are unable to travel to Washington, DC, and reflect PIC’s commitment to an inclusive and safe event that everyone can enjoy from their home. To include the American people in the inaugural ceremonies, PIC is welcoming Americans to become a symbolic sponsor of the Field of Flags in exchange for a donation to PIC’s partners in service.”

Said Tony Allen, CEO of the Inaugural Committee: “This inauguration marks a new chapter for the American people — one of healing, of unifying, of coming together, of an America united. It is time to turn the page on this era of division. The inaugural activities will reflect our shared values and serve as a reminder that we are stronger together than we are apart, just as our motto ‘e pluribus unum’ reminds us — out of many, one.”

Tried several times to tweet about these stunning inaugural displays last night.



Got too overcome with a bunch of emotions each time.



I’m excited to feel different about us and where we’re headed tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/l72kWLZwCC — tré easton (@treeaston) January 19, 2021