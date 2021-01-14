Towleroad Gay News

Gay Blog Towleroad: More than gay news | gay men

Forbidden from Using Any of Jared and Ivanka’s 6 Bathrooms, Secret Service Spent $100K+ to Rent Toilet in Tony D.C. Neighborhood

by Leave a Comment

ivanka trump speech

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump wouldn’t allow Secret Service to enter their D.C. mansion to use the bathroom so taxpayers have had to fork over more than $100,000 so the security detail for the couple could have a toilet.

The Washington Post reports: “Since September 2017, the federal government has been spending $3,000 a month — more than $100,000 to date — to rent a basement studio, with a bathroom, from a neighbor of the Kushner family. A White House spokesperson denied that Trump and Kushner restricted agents from their 5,000-square-foot home, with its six bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms, and asserted that it was the Secret Service’s decision not to allow the protective detail inside. That account is disputed by a law enforcement official familiar with the situation, who said the agents were kept out at the family’s request.”

Recent Posts