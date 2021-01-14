Rudy Giuliani, Ken Jones, FAA, Andy Murray, Brian Littrell, Andrew Yang, Harold Bornstein, Snapchat, Six Feet Under: HOT LINKS

GOOD LUCK GETTING PAID. Trump plans on stiffing Rudy Giuliani: “Okay, first of all, the fact that Trump has finally scammed Rudy is just *chef’s kiss*. We all knew it would happen, that Trump would cut ties with Rudy at some point, and leave Rudy twisting in the wind. And here it is.”

PERSON X. Trump wanted to join Parler using pseudonym.

BACKSTREET’S WACK. Brian Littrell joined Parler.

JAIME HARRISON. Former South Carolina Democratic Party chair to lead DNC: “Harrison, a current associate chair and senior counselor at the DNC, will be charged with leading the Democrats through the tumultuous 2022 midterms and keeping the party’s warring factions together if party members formally elect him as expected this month.”

HIGH ALERT. FBI tells police chiefs across nation to be vigilant against extremist uprising: “In the call with police chiefs, Christopher Wray, the F.B.I. director, and Kenneth Cuccinelli, the acting deputy secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, warned about potential attacks on state capitols, federal buildings, the homes of congressional members and businesses, according to one of the chiefs on the call. The officials failed to identify any specific threats, participants said, but called on law enforcement officers across the country to watch for signs of trouble, no matter how small.”

RIP. Longtime gay activist Ken Jones. “Mr. Jones died at the San Francisco VA Medical Center, which he had been in and out of since a bladder cancer diagnosis on September 15, according to Sanjai Moses, who was a caregiver for Mr. Jones at the time of his death and who she said helped raise her.”

BIDEN-HARRIS INAUGURATION. Entire National Mall may be closed….

HAROLD BORNSTEIN. Doctor who declared Trump perfectly healthy is dead at 73: “News of Bornstein’s death first surfaced last Thursday, after a paid notice was published in The New York Times. The Times notice did not state a cause or place of death, and Bornstein’s office did not immediately return a request for comment from POLITICO.”

ANOTHER ONE GONE. Trump banned from Snapchat… “In the interest of public safety, and based on his attempts to spread misinformation, hate speech, and incite violence, which are clear violations of our guidelines, we have made the decision to permanently terminate his account.”

PARTING SHOT. HHS finalizes rule axing LGBTQ nondiscrimination protections: “According to the 77-page release, published Tuesday in the Federal Register, Obama-era requirements that agencies refrain from discrimination on the basis of sex, religion, sexual orientation and gender identity and recognize same-sex marriages as legally valid violate the Religious Freedom Restoration Act.”

HOME ALONE 2. Macaulay Culkin is on board with editing Trump out of the movie.

ANDREW YANG. Former Democratic presidential candidate launches run for NYC Mayor. “Former Democratic presidential contender Andrew Yang has officially announced his campaign to become the mayor of New York City. The move sets him up to join a crowded Democratic primary that will likely determine the next mayor of the city, which has taken a severe economic hit during the coronavirus pandemic.”

I moved to New York City 25 years ago. I came of age, fell in love, and became a father here. Seeing our City in so much pain breaks my heart.



Let’s fight for a future New York City that we can be proud of – together. Join us at https://t.co/TGnxwuBiHB pic.twitter.com/n9zxPybgbh — Andrew Yang🧢🗽🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) January 14, 2021

RESURRECTION. Six Feet Under cast set to reunite….

NO MORE PATIENCE. FAA to get tough on unruly passengers: “The FAA said under an order signed by Administrator Stephen Dickson, unruly passengers will no longer get warnings. Instead, the agency said, it will launch legal enforcement actions. Penalties can includes fines up to $35,000 and jail terms for passengers who assault or threaten airline crews or other passengers.”

Andy Murray has tested positive for Corona virus but is understood to be in good health. The former number one is now isolating at home and is still aiming to compete at next month’s Australian Open. pic.twitter.com/1HCqeTU0Fj — Chris McLaughlin (@BBCchrismclaug) January 14, 2021

ANDY MURRAY. British tennis pro tests positive for coronavirus.

KYLE RITTENHOUSE. 18-year-old Kenosha shooter photographed drinking with Proud Boys at bar: “Shortly after pleading not guilty to murder and weapons charges earlier this month, Kyle Rittenhouse showed up at a bar in Mount Pleasant, Wis., clad in a T-shirt that said “Free as F—,” prosecutors said. Then the 18-year-old allegedly drank three beers, posed for photos with members of Proud Boys and flashed a “white power” hand sign.”

