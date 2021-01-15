DOJ Has ‘Strong Evidence’ That Trump Insurrectionists Planned to ‘Capture and Assassinate Elected Officials’

A DOJ filing in the case of Jacob Chansley (aka Jake Angeli and the “QAnon Shaman”) asserts that pro-Trump rioters were literally after the blood of lawmakers.

Jacob Chansley giving a 2020 interview in Arizona.

Wrote the DOJ in a prosecution memo: “Strong evidence, including Chansley’s own words and actions at the Capitol, supports that the intent of the Capitol rioters was to capture and assassinate elected officials in the United States government.”

Reuters adds: “In Chansley’s case, prosecutors said the charges ‘involve active participation in an insurrection attempting to violently overthrow the United States government,’ and warned that “the insurrection is still in progress” as law enforcement prepares for more demonstrations in Washington and state capitals.”

Chansley’s attorney says “President Donald Trump should pardon his client because he was following Trump’s instructions,” according to the St. Louis Dispatch.

FBI Director Christopher Wray said the bureau has identified at least 200 of the Capitol insurrectionists.