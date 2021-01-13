MAGA Karen Heckles Chuck Schumer, Says Trump Insurrection Made Her ‘Sexually Excited’ — WATCH

Senator Chuck Schumer got an earful at a press conference on Tuesday calling for those who participated in the U.S. Capitol insurrection to be placed on a no-fly list.

Screamed the heckler: “You’re nothing but a coward. Seeing you hide underneath your desk, I actually got sexually excited over it. That’s how much I loathe you. That’s how much I’m glad what they did.”

“Did you tell the Capitol police to stand down?” she continued. “He told the police to stand down in Kenosha, Portland, Seattle, Chicago, Boston, New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco. And you know what? These Trump supporters are gonna go to your house. They’re gonna go to Pelosi’s house. They’ll destroy her vineyards and I will be right there to support them.”