NYC Mayor Says City is Severing All Trump Organization Contracts: ‘Inciting an Insurrection Against the US Govt Clearly Constitutes Criminal Activity’ — WATCH

New York City will terminate all its contracts with the Trump Organization which include the Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point in the Bronx as well as a carousel and two ice rinks in Central Park, Mayor Bill De Blasio announced on Morning Joe.

Said De Blasio: “Inciting an insurrection against the U.S. government clearly constitutes criminal activity. Our legal team has done the assessment. The contracts make very clear that if a company, the leadership of that company is engaged in criminal activity, we have the right to sever the contract. So the City of New York will no longer have anything to do with the Trump organization. They have profited from these contracts. They will profit no longer.”