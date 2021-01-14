Lady Gaga to Sing National Anthem at Biden Inauguration

Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez are among the headliners for the Biden-Harris inauguration on Wednesday, January 20.

Variety reports: “The Biden-Harris inaugural committee confirmed to Variety that Gaga is on board to perform ‘The Star Spangled Banner’ for the swearing-in ceremony, which typically begins around 11:30 a.m. ET on the West front of the U.S. Capitol. Also on deck for the ceremony: Jennifer Lopez will perform; Andrea Hall, a career firefighter, will lead in the Pledge of Allegiance; Amanda Gorman, the first-ever National Youth Poet Laureate (and a Los Angeles native), will recite a poem; an invocation will be delivered by Father Leo O’Donovan, and a benediction by Reverend Dr. Silvester Beaman, both longtime friends of the Biden family.”

Flashback:

HEY TIM HEY @realDonaldTrump SO HAPPY IM GLAD TO BE LIVING RENT FREE in your HEAD. #BidenHarris https://t.co/k2ODfQNkF3 pic.twitter.com/Iy3Nj8aYMR — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) November 1, 2020

CNN adds: “A Presidential Inaugural Committee official has told CNN it is producing a celebrity-filled prime-time special for the night of the largely virtual inauguration in lieu of the traditional celebrations. The special will be hosted by Tom Hanks and is set to air live on ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN and MSNBC from 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET on January 20. It will also feature performances from Jon Bon Jovi, who campaigned with Biden in Pennsylvania, Demi Lovato, Justin Timberlake and Ant Clemons.”