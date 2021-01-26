MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell Permanently Canned from Twitter for Election Conspiracy Theories

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has been removed from Twitter forever, the company confirmed late Monday.

Politico reports: “A spokesperson for Twitter said, ‘This account was suspended for repeated violations of our civic integrity policy.’ Twitter confirmed late Monday that the ban on the entrepreneur from Minnesota is a permanent one. … Among other things, Lindell alleged that the voting machine companies Smartmatic and Dominion Voting Systems were part of a conspiracy to rig the election against Trump. Upon threat of lawsuit from Dominion, Lindell told the New York Times: ‘I would really welcome them to sue me because I have all the evidence against them.'”