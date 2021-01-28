Militias Began Recruiting, Planning for US Capitol Insurrection Days After Election

Militia groups in three states began planning for the siege on the U.S. Capitol and recruiting new members for the attack just days after the U.S. presidential election in November.

The Washington Post reports: “A four-count indictment returned in D.C. laid out fresh details and allegations against Jessica Marie Watkins, 38, and Donovan Ray Crowl, 50 — both of Woodstock, Ohio — and Thomas E. Caldwell, 66, of Berryville, Va. The three, all U.S. military veterans, are accused of conspiring to obstruct Congress and other counts, punishable by up to 20 years in prison. … In a 15-page indictment unsealed Wednesday, prosecutors revealed new allegations, accusing Watkins of contacting recruits on Nov. 9, six days after the election, for a ‘Basic Training’ camp outside Columbus, Ohio, in early January so they would be ‘fighting fit by innaugeration.’ Prosecutors also allege that Watkins participated in a ‘leadership only’ conference call via an encrypted app, and that Caldwell arranged with another person bringing ‘at least one full bus 40+ people coming from N.C.’ and weaponry ahead of Jan. 6.”