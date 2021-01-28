White Police Officer Knocks Black Female HS Student Unconscious After Slamming Her to Ground in Disturbing Video: WATCH

A white police officer in Kissimmee, Florida is seen in an alarming video slamming a black female high school student to the ground, knocking her unconscious. The video was shared to Twitter by Ben Crump, who represents George Floyd’s family and other black victims of racial injustice.

The BRUTALITY of an @OsceolaSheriff deputy body-slamming a student at Liberty HS in Kissimmee FL, hit so hard on concrete she likely lost consciousness! This was NOT a “minimal amount of force necessary” as dictated by the Dept’s use of force policy! We must demand justice! pic.twitter.com/zm8cwQb2gZ — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) January 27, 2021

WESH reports: “In the video, you can see the white deputy, who’s been identified as Ethan Fournier, slamming the Black female student into the ground, before putting her hands behind her back. According to sheriff’s officials, Fournier was trying to break up an incident between the girl and another student before he took further action. ‘It was a disruption of a school function, the student was not complying with lawful commands, she went after another student and from there excelled and that’s where the continued investigation is going from there,’ Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez said.”

Fournier is now on paid administrative leave, and police officials say there is more to the video.