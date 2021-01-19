Mitch McConnell: Insurrectionists Were Provoked by Trump — WATCH

Senator Mitch McConnell (R-KY) spoke out against the Capitol insurrectionists as the body reconvened on Tuesday morning, pointing directly at Trump: “The mob was fed lies. They were provoked by the president and other powerful people.”

Axios reports: “McConnell has not said how he will vote in Trump’s coming Senate impeachment trial, but sources told Axios’ Mike Allen that the chances of him voting to convict are higher than 50%. A McConnell vote to convict would likely open the floodgates for other Republican senators to do the same.”