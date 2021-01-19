Joe Exotic is So Sure He’ll Be Pardoned by Trump, There’s Already a Limo Pickup Truck Waiting to Pick Him Up

Tiger King‘s Joe Exotic has been lobbying Donald Trump for a pardon since his Netflix series went big, and he’s so confident he’ll get one there’s already a limo waiting. Trump is expected to issue up to 100 pardons on his final day in office.

I’m told this is the limousine that will be waiting to pick up Joe Exotic if he receives the pardon tomorrow.



The lead advocate of Team Tiger tells me they’ll be taking him to a secure location. He says Joe doesn’t want anyone to see him until his hair his done. @koconews https://t.co/SICtee1AIl pic.twitter.com/AZATiyleig — Perris Jones (@KOCOPerris) January 19, 2021

Private investigator Eric Love, who is leading Exotic’s case, told Metro: “This time tomorrow, we’re going to be celebrating. We’re confident enough we already have a limousine parked about half a mile from the prison. We are really in action mode right now. I’ve got make-up, wardrobe, the whole unit that will come up. The first thing Joe wants to do, he wants his hair done. He hasn’t had his hair done in two-and-a-half years. That’s the first order of business. Then we’ll probably go and get some pizzas, steak, maybe a McRib.”