Joe Exotic is So Sure He’ll Be Pardoned by Trump, There’s Already a Limo Pickup Truck Waiting to Pick Him Up

Tiger King‘s Joe Exotic has been lobbying Donald Trump for a pardon since his Netflix series went big, and he’s so confident he’ll get one there’s already a limo waiting. Trump is expected to issue up to 100 pardons on his final day in office.
Private investigator Eric Love, who is leading Exotic’s case, told Metro: “This time tomorrow, we’re going to be celebrating. We’re confident enough we already have a limousine parked about half a mile from the prison. We are really in action mode right now. I’ve got make-up, wardrobe, the whole unit that will come up. The first thing Joe wants to do, he wants his hair done. He hasn’t had his hair done in two-and-a-half years. That’s the first order of business. Then we’ll probably go and get some pizzas, steak, maybe a McRib.”