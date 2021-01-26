Nikki Haley Says Violent Insurrection on Capitol, Coup Attempt ‘No Basis’ for Trump Impeachment: ‘At Some Point Give the Man a Break’ — WATCH

Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley thinks Donald Trump should get “a break” for inciting a violent mob to attack members of Congress in an effort to overturn the results of the U.S. election.

Said Haley to FOX News host Laura Ingraham: “Does he deserve to be impeached? Absolutely not. .. They’re trying to just kick him out the door. … I don’t even think there’s a basis for impeachment. The idea that they’re even bringing this up. They didn’t even have a hearing in the House. Now they’re going to turn around and bring about impeachment yet they say they’re for unity… I mean, they beat him up before he got into office. They’re beating him up after he leaves office. I mean at some point I mean give the man a break. I mean move on…