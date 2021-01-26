Towleroad Gay News

Gay Blog Towleroad: More than gay news | gay men

Hate Crime Charge Added in Case of Gay Man Stabbed and Strangled into Coma by Grindr ‘Date’

by Leave a Comment

Holden White

Earlier this month, we reported that Holden White, a gay Louisiana man who was strangled and stabbed by 19-year-old Chance Seneca in June 2020 after meeting the man on Grindr, was seeking a hate crime charge for his attacker, Chance Seneca. Police had previously said that the crime did not meet the requirement for a hate crime charge. That charge has now been added.

ICYMI: Jeffrey Dahmer Fan Accused of Mutilating, Torturing Gay Teen, But Police Say It Wasn’t a Hate Crime: VIDEO

ICYMI: FBI Joins Investigation of Gay Teen’s Mutilation After Louisiana Police Rule Out Hate Crime: VIDEO

White, who was in a coma for three days, described the attack to the Acadiana Advocate, recalling going to a residence Seneca said was his dad’s to play video games and, soon after arriving, struggling with a cord around his throat and waking up in cold bath water as Seneca was slicing his wrists with a knife and stabbing him in the neck. Seneca later called 911 to tell them he had murdered a man.

“He could have done this to a woman,” White told the Acadiana Advocate. “Instead, he chose to do something to someone who’s gay and proud about his sexuality.”

The Guardian reports: “The Lafayette parish district attorney’s oOffice added the hate crime charge to the case against Chance Seneca on 20 January. Seneca earlier pleaded not guilty to a charge of attempted second-degree murder in last June’s attack, and he remains jailed on a $250,000 bond. His next pretrial hearing is 3 March. Prosecutor Donald Knecht declined comment, citing the pending case. Seneca’s attorney, J Clay LeJeune, said he had not been told why the hate crime charge was added ‘at this late date’, but his client will also plead not guilty to it.”

Recent Posts